Russian sappers defuse and destroy about 5,000 explosive objects in Mariupol area of Donetsk People’s Republic since beginning of 2024
The sappers of the combined demining unit of the engineering troops of the Russian Armed Forces continue work on demining new regions. The sappers destroy everything that can explode at once on the spot, while the rest is taken to a training ground.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.