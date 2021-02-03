Why is it called "The Universal Antidote?" The answer will surprise you!

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
Where did the name "The Universal Antidote" come from this video explains. Here is the link to the 1988 NASA journal article. https://spinoff.nasa.gov/back_issues_archives/1988.pdf You will find the article on pages 118-121. Here is the Alcide (Chlorine Dioxide) patent mentioned in the video: https://patents.google.com/patent/US4084747A/en