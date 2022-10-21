"Like standing under a waterfall" The Shower of Life Vortex Water Revitalizer

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"Like showering under a waterfall"
- In this video listen to one of our customers reaction using the Shower of Life Vortex Water Revitalizer.
Even after 5 years, our customers are still happy and excited about the Shower of Life.
Learn more:
https://www.alivewater.ca/shower-of-life-vortex-water-revitalizer/