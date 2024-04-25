Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What will the covidtards do in round two?
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
635 views
Published 21 hours ago

I'm just asking a serious question here. I'm betting they'll do all of the same stupid shit. They'll build another mask collection. Hide under the bed. Stand 6ft apart. Whine about covid killing 89 year olds at the nursing home, etc.

What do you think?

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
maskpsychologysheeplecovidcovidtardsvaxxtardsmasktards

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket