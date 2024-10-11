© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dane Wigington and Mike Adams discuss urgent WEATHER WEAPONIZATION technologies and agendas targeting humanity
To learn more, visit: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
- Weather Weaponization
- Hurricane Milton and Weather Manipulation
- Mainstream Awareness of Weather Control Technologies
- Historical Context and Patented Technologies
- Drought and Deluge Scenarios
- FEMA's Role in Disaster Response
- Historical and Political Context
- The Ultimate Weapon Against Humanity
- The Role of Religion and Moral Responsibility
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action
Tags: Dane Wigington, Mike Adams, WEATHER WEAPONIZATION, Hurricane Milton, Weather Manipulation, Weather Control Technologies, Patented Technologies, Drought, Deluge, FEMA, Disaster Response, Ultimate Weapon