Dane Wigington and Mike Adams discuss urgent WEATHER WEAPONIZATION technologies and agendas targeting humanity
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
258 views • 6 months ago

Dane Wigington and Mike Adams discuss urgent WEATHER WEAPONIZATION technologies and agendas targeting humanity


To learn more, visit: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/


- Weather Weaponization

- Hurricane Milton and Weather Manipulation

- Mainstream Awareness of Weather Control Technologies

- Historical Context and Patented Technologies

- Drought and Deluge Scenarios

- FEMA's Role in Disaster Response

- Historical and Political Context

- The Ultimate Weapon Against Humanity

- The Role of Religion and Moral Responsibility

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action




Tags: Dane Wigington, Mike Adams, WEATHER WEAPONIZATION, Hurricane Milton, Weather Manipulation, Weather Control Technologies, Patented Technologies, Drought, Deluge, FEMA, Disaster Response, Ultimate Weapon

mike adamsweather manipulationfemadane wigingtondroughtdelugeweather weaponizationultimate weapondisaster responsehurricane miltonweather control technologiespatented technologies
