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Moving from the Kali Yuga into the Golden Age
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
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69 views • October 01, 2021
Transition time of the Kali Yuga into the Golden Age
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students.
Today with Navasit and Suchada:
1. How can we shift our frequencies from the Kali Yuga energy to the higher vibration of the Golden Age?
2. In order to transit into the Golden Age, what are the requirements which we have to meet? For example: get rid of old pattern and material thing that burdened us?
3. What kind of sound or tone can help us to shift our frequencies to the Golden Age?
4. How does Schumann resonance affect our own vibration to shift into the higher frequency of the Golden Age?
5. What is the difference of the frequency between the Kali Yuga and the Golden Age?


This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!


If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.

You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link for the "Pearl of Wisdom Group”:
https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
If you want to send an email, use my full name (as above) at gmail.com
Keywords
transitiongolden ageschumann resonancekali yuga
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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