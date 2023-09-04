Swedish Gov said No to Gates blocking the Sun. Think he listened?

Or did they change their minds?

I see this now every morning. Last year we had sunshine, our food crops grew and the skies were relatively "normal". This year? We get *this*. Anyone trying to tell me this is normal, don't bother. It isn't.

First come the chemtrails, then the corrugated skies, then wall to wall grey which lasts all day and often brings toxic rain. I suspect within that rain there are growth retardants, as few people who didn't grow under cover managed to get decent crops this year. Every vegetable I tried to grow outdoors grew stunted (or not at all) and gave exceptionally poor harvests.

The people around me never look up from their smartphones. I wish they would. More than that, I wish younger people (I'm old) would acknowledge that no, these are not and never have been "normal clouds".

Observe them. Watch the chemtrails join up, create this mess then watch your beautiful blue skies cloud over, become uniformly grey, then get under cover because that rain isn't healthy for man, beast or plant.

Is *anyone* in Sweden fighting this? If so, please let me know.

