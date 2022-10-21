Create New Account
CDC Plans To Add COVID Vaccine to Children’s Mandatory Vaccine List
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/480483

Summary：10/18/2022 Fox News: The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to add the COVID-19 Vax to the list of required childhood vaccines. There has never been a vaccine added to the child immunization schedule, without solid clinical evidence that reduces disease significantly in the community. The COVID vaccine for children will be the first to be added without clinical data.

