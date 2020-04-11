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The Ruffa Family's Cancer Survivor Story | Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma
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35 views • April 11, 2020
If you've seen one of our recent cancer survivor stories of Gina Ruffa's son, Anthony, welcome back because this clip is featuring Gina again, and this time her daughter will be joining.
You can catch up on Gina's story, here: https://bit.ly/gina-ruffa-cancer-survivor-story.
First, Janelle, Anthony's younger sister, will walk you through her experience of Anthony's diagnosis and how he is doing today. Make sure to watch to the end of the video, so you don't miss Gina reveal the life-saving key she discovered for her son Anthony.
You can catch up on Gina's story, here: https://bit.ly/gina-ruffa-cancer-survivor-story.
First, Janelle, Anthony's younger sister, will walk you through her experience of Anthony's diagnosis and how he is doing today. Make sure to watch to the end of the video, so you don't miss Gina reveal the life-saving key she discovered for her son Anthony.
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