How old is the Old Testament you’re actually reading today—and where does it come from?

In this video, I explain the source texts behind English Old Testament
translations, starting with the Dead Sea Scrolls and moving through
later Hebrew and Greek manuscript traditions. We’ll look at how old
these texts are, what languages they were written in, and how they
eventually shaped the English Old Testament found in modern Bibles.
This is a historical and textual overview focused on source texts,
dates, and languages, not theological interpretation.