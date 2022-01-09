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THIS IS THE KIND OF VILE CRAP THEY ARE DOING BEHIND THE SCENES RELATED TO THIS VAX
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450 views • January 09, 2022
Not exactly vegan friendly but it is OK if you don't mind ingesting various parts of living humans that were murdered. Just another day in the "science" right? They need to hang all of these bastards. Remember they like stitching rats and fetus parts together also. Source: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood. More videos if you are up to it:
Why you cannot say just let the idiots take the vax and die. It is not that simple here is why
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPLK8TNTqQr7/
My God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bMOOaN7v8zt/
He has been told his life insurance policy won't pay out if he takes the covid vaccination.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/034fH9PUVFCp/
Area 51 Playstation game from 2005 has the entire Covid plot laid out verbatim (see description)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jDk9mwMnAcJq/
VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x3YZn6FXxLE/
Why you cannot say just let the idiots take the vax and die. It is not that simple here is why
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPLK8TNTqQr7/
My God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bMOOaN7v8zt/
He has been told his life insurance policy won't pay out if he takes the covid vaccination.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/034fH9PUVFCp/
Area 51 Playstation game from 2005 has the entire Covid plot laid out verbatim (see description)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jDk9mwMnAcJq/
VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x3YZn6FXxLE/
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