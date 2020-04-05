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Dr. Rashid Buttar Discusses (Live) COVID-19/5G LINK DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN
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64 views • April 05, 2020
Dr Buttar Discusses (Live) COVID-19/5G LINK DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN
This series was rapidly assembled by Dr. Buttar because of his compelling belief that we need to be prepared to defend ourselves against this man-made pathogen and the criminally driven fallout that is being planned in its aftermath. Dr. Rashid A. Buttar is Medical Director at the Center for Advanced Medicine and Clinical Research and the Know Your Options, The Medical Series DVD Series.
Introducing Dr. Buttar ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9cKBG1i_Ag
Part 1 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ3rh0JRuIo
Part 2 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-idDrRqUKTk
Part 3 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWZ4F7a0CiE
Part 4 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNlABeggOBk
Part 5 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFTgi6x_Viw
Part 6 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sxk8_rwwR8
Lastly, visit https://AskDrButtar.com/livestream for more info.
Suggested Treatment Protocol he'd use on himself since he's prevented from giving as medical advice in a venue like a YouTube video:
Vitamin C intravenously administered
What is selenium? https://www.drugs.com/mtm/selenium.html
What is Silvadene? https://www.goodrx.com/silvadene/what-is
This series was rapidly assembled by Dr. Buttar because of his compelling belief that we need to be prepared to defend ourselves against this man-made pathogen and the criminally driven fallout that is being planned in its aftermath. Dr. Rashid A. Buttar is Medical Director at the Center for Advanced Medicine and Clinical Research and the Know Your Options, The Medical Series DVD Series.
Introducing Dr. Buttar ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9cKBG1i_Ag
Part 1 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ3rh0JRuIo
Part 2 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-idDrRqUKTk
Part 3 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWZ4F7a0CiE
Part 4 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNlABeggOBk
Part 5 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFTgi6x_Viw
Part 6 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sxk8_rwwR8
Lastly, visit https://AskDrButtar.com/livestream for more info.
Suggested Treatment Protocol he'd use on himself since he's prevented from giving as medical advice in a venue like a YouTube video:
Vitamin C intravenously administered
What is selenium? https://www.drugs.com/mtm/selenium.html
What is Silvadene? https://www.goodrx.com/silvadene/what-is
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