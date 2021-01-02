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“He’s Covering Up Massive Fraud in Georgia, Why?”
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211 views • January 02, 2021
Rudy Giuliani Fires Warning Shot at Dirty Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Earlier this week Trump attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani testified before Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and urged the state lawmakers to take action.
President Trump was absolutely crushing Joe Biden in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden elections officials at the State Farm Arena stopped counting ballots.
The crooked Democrats in Georgia counted tens of thousands of ballots for Joe Biden while blocking GOP observers.
Earlier this week Trump attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani testified before Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and urged the state lawmakers to take action.
President Trump was absolutely crushing Joe Biden in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden elections officials at the State Farm Arena stopped counting ballots.
The crooked Democrats in Georgia counted tens of thousands of ballots for Joe Biden while blocking GOP observers.
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