Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I NOTICED SOMETHING INTERESTING ABOUT 🐦 ELON MUSK'S TWEETS
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
506 Subscribers
243 views
Published Yesterday

Support the Channel:https://www.subscribestar.com/leather-apron-clubhttps://www.buymeacoffee.com/leatherapr9


All Social Links: https://bio.link/leatherapronclub


Musk's X Interactions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/131rf4EVo9OKNY7lc-bsNMOKrmK2fM9wzC7OfFqIQ16k/edit?usp=sharing


ADDITIONAL SHOWS RESEARCHED FOR THIS VIDEO

The Tim Ferriss Show: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1siFOZu5RJr-bNCNRNyX6ApRHAslvxUNWcxpGcDBFUoo/edit?usp=sharing

The David Pakman Show: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1BDHbZdDYUSYhIAuDXbwinJiDFEaQPY4IL-kGCIzuf34/edit?usp=sharing

Ben Shapiro's Sunday Special: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Q3wsUeTk4f8Tn3Z_I25lwC1R0CbC82a2_dyTuZCY26g/edit?usp=sharing

Huberman Lab: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1oJF5sleLL3UBFl7eTiMEAQpugs9Kq4UHNsdwGarSarU/edit?usp=sharing

Eric Weinstein's "The Portal": https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-pkiB1qN0UB_kWTXSXTdVI5CjE94O2yL8YYN7Vd7lMc/edit?usp=sharing


PROMINENT YOUTUBERS: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ZgCncUYi5sARE-XIxdBQlu5FHWLgjgC5ew7yYeA18yk/edit?usp=sharing


0:00 Intro

0:29 Motivations

1:05 Methods

3:50 Results

4:49 Discussion


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cub7IN0eOxI

Keywords
twitterelon muskdataleather apron guyethnic jews

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket