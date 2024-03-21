I NOTICED SOMETHING INTERESTING ABOUT 🐦 ELON MUSK'S TWEETS

Support the Channel:https://www.subscribestar.com/leather-apron-clubhttps://www.buymeacoffee.com/leatherapr9
All Social Links: https://bio.link/leatherapronclub
Musk's X Interactions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/131rf4EVo9OKNY7lc-bsNMOKrmK2fM9wzC7OfFqIQ16k/edit?usp=sharing
ADDITIONAL SHOWS RESEARCHED FOR THIS VIDEO
The Tim Ferriss Show: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1siFOZu5RJr-bNCNRNyX6ApRHAslvxUNWcxpGcDBFUoo/edit?usp=sharing
The David Pakman Show: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1BDHbZdDYUSYhIAuDXbwinJiDFEaQPY4IL-kGCIzuf34/edit?usp=sharing
Ben Shapiro's Sunday Special: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Q3wsUeTk4f8Tn3Z_I25lwC1R0CbC82a2_dyTuZCY26g/edit?usp=sharing
Huberman Lab: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1oJF5sleLL3UBFl7eTiMEAQpugs9Kq4UHNsdwGarSarU/edit?usp=sharing
Eric Weinstein's "The Portal": https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-pkiB1qN0UB_kWTXSXTdVI5CjE94O2yL8YYN7Vd7lMc/edit?usp=sharing
PROMINENT YOUTUBERS: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ZgCncUYi5sARE-XIxdBQlu5FHWLgjgC5ew7yYeA18yk/edit?usp=sharing
0:00 Intro
0:29 Motivations
1:05 Methods
3:50 Results
4:49 Discussion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.