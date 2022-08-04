The Book of Romans Chapters 1-5, KJV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I have been making prepping/survival videos on Brighteon for quite a while, and I believe it is time to take a slightly different direction. Here is the book of Romans, chapters 1-5 read from the Companion Bible, which is a King James Version Bible with reference notes. The Book of Romans is the Apostle Paul's letter to the Christians in Rome. It is regarded as the ABC's of Christianity, and that is why I felt it would be a good place to start. I pray this is a blessing to you. Here forward my videos may contain some prepping and/or current events remarks, but will mainly focus on reading Scripture with a little relevant commentary here and there. Thank you for watching.