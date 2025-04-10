Unveiling the Biblical Wisdom of Equity: Insights from Tamar Israel

יהוה‎ commands us to live with equity – but are we listening? Equity is the pulse of biblical justice. The Hebrew word for equity, "Yashar," means being straight, even, and right—that is, living straight, even, and right with others regardless of nationality, sex, creed, religion, or race. But equity also means living right and just in the eyes of יהוה‎, who decides what is equitable. When we examine our lives and the world around us, sadly, we encounter hardships. In Knowledge of Equity, the author demonstrates the correlation between equity and abundance. Get your copy now and discover how living with equity can transform your life, community, and world.

https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond





