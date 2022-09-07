It's a Big Club & You Ain't In It

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Biden's speech was a cleverly planned attempt to drive the herd back to the democrat party by making them think Biden is the true MAGA king. As crazy as that sounds, it's the clear intention of this speech. I'll also go through some of the vaccine injuries, and Freeland's Grandfather's Nazi past.