Impossible To Destroy Hamas...': Russia's Hard-hitting Statement As Israel Enters Gaza
White Knight
7 Subscribers
180 views
Published Yesterday

Russian Foreign Minister has accused Israel of not abiding by International Law. Sergei Lavrov said Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip runs counter to International Law. The Russian Minister also warned of a catastrophe that could last decades in the Gaza Strip. Russia has called for an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution since the war started.

