Despite the optimism that Ukrainian and Western news channels are trying to show about the situation on the battlefield, the expert community and Western analytical centers have almost completely stopped hiding the truth, calling things by their proper names. Moreover, despite all the efforts of the Kyiv authorities to suppress any form of defeatist sentiments in society, the discontent of Ukrainian citizens continues to skyrocket against the background of the current situation in the country...............

