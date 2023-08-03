8/2/23 TRUMP: DEBATE The Rhinos, EXPOSE THEM ALL!

8/2/23 As President Trump faces arraignment on Thursday, We Pray for his well-being and call on him to enter the Primary debates! Trump’s presence at the debates will completely alter the narrative and provide a mega-platform for Awakening Americans to Cartel Babylon’s plan for human enslavement!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

Be Part of the 2025 Project!

https://www.project2025.org/

Sign up to watch and support the Election Crime Bureau plan to secure USA Elections:

https://lindellevent.com/

Humanity For Peace Rally 8/6 1-4 pm, NYC:

https://larouchepub.com/pr/2023/5029-humanity_for_peace_august_6_in.html

Attend or live stream the 2023 Red Pill Expo!

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/

Trump Video after Indictment 8/1:

Monica Crowley Op Ed: Trump Indictment is Rocket Fuel!

https://www.newsweek.com/indictments-are-trumps-rocket-fuel-opinion-1817010

https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/08/01/breaking-trump-indicted-over-jan-6-doj-demands-details-stay-sealed/

https://www.boston.com/news/politics/2023/08/02/the-judge-assigned-to-trumps-jan-6-case-is-a-tough-punisher-of-capitol-rioters/

Pete Santillli on Trump's statement post indictment:

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=64cadfee21b3069ecc287ed1

The Tennessee Error exposed in multiple states:

https://www.kanekoa.news/p/bombshell-dominion-error-code-uncovered

Pfizer Down with 89% Manufacturing demand fall! Support Naomi Wolf and Daily Clout:

https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-comirnaty-manufacturing-dropped-89-percent/

Man pays for his strawberries with cash in UK:

https://www.facebook.com/Amazing.Syria/videos/a-british-man-paid-for-his-strawberries-by-cash-it-seems-this-futuristic-app-onl/214184911246361/

WorldCoin: Look into the Orb for your UBI!

https://www.businessinsider.com/sam-altman-worldcoin-mysterious-orb-ai-openai-2023-7?op=1

Amazon Palm Scanners to be Installed in all Whole Foods:

https://www.popsci.com/technology/amazon-one-whole-foods/

Beat the airport security lines with soul sucking Clear Scan:

https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/clear-airport-security-biometrics/

Cohen Milstein, the firm executing the civil suit vs Trump on J-6: (one of the lawyers at the firm recently indicted on child porn)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cohen_Milstein

Upcoming book by Joe Allen: Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and The War Against Humanity

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Dark-Aeon/Joe-Allen/9781648210105

Elon Musk- great report by Greg Reese:

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=64c12f218c997fe53ebb1393

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!