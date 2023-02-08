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8/2/23 TRUMP: DEBATE The Rhinos, EXPOSE THEM ALL!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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150 views • August 03, 2023

8/2/23 As President Trump faces arraignment on Thursday, We Pray for his well-being and call on him to enter the Primary debates! Trump’s presence at the debates will completely alter the narrative and provide a mega-platform for Awakening Americans to Cartel Babylon’s plan for human enslavement!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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Here are the links for today’s video:

Be Part of the 2025 Project!
https://www.project2025.org/

Sign up to watch and support the Election Crime Bureau plan to secure USA Elections:
https://lindellevent.com/

Humanity For Peace Rally 8/6 1-4 pm, NYC:
https://larouchepub.com/pr/2023/5029-humanity_for_peace_august_6_in.html

Attend or live stream the 2023 Red Pill Expo!
https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/

Trump Video after Indictment 8/1:

Monica Crowley Op Ed: Trump Indictment is Rocket Fuel!
https://www.newsweek.com/indictments-are-trumps-rocket-fuel-opinion-1817010

https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/08/01/breaking-trump-indicted-over-jan-6-doj-demands-details-stay-sealed/

https://www.boston.com/news/politics/2023/08/02/the-judge-assigned-to-trumps-jan-6-case-is-a-tough-punisher-of-capitol-rioters/

Pete Santillli on Trump's statement post indictment:
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=64cadfee21b3069ecc287ed1

The Tennessee Error exposed in multiple states:
https://www.kanekoa.news/p/bombshell-dominion-error-code-uncovered

Pfizer Down with 89% Manufacturing demand fall! Support Naomi Wolf and Daily Clout:
https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-comirnaty-manufacturing-dropped-89-percent/

Man pays for his strawberries with cash in UK:
https://www.facebook.com/Amazing.Syria/videos/a-british-man-paid-for-his-strawberries-by-cash-it-seems-this-futuristic-app-onl/214184911246361/

WorldCoin: Look into the Orb for your UBI!
https://www.businessinsider.com/sam-altman-worldcoin-mysterious-orb-ai-openai-2023-7?op=1

Amazon Palm Scanners to be Installed in all Whole Foods:
https://www.popsci.com/technology/amazon-one-whole-foods/

Beat the airport security lines with soul sucking Clear Scan:
https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/clear-airport-security-biometrics/

Cohen Milstein, the firm executing the civil suit vs Trump on J-6: (one of the lawyers at the firm recently indicted on child porn)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cohen_Milstein

Upcoming book by Joe Allen: Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and The War Against Humanity
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Dark-Aeon/Joe-Allen/9781648210105

Elon Musk- great report by Greg Reese:
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=64c12f218c997fe53ebb1393

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

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