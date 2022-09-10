https://gnews.org/post/p1jhvff1e
09/09/2022 “Focus on China” YouTube Channel：Nomura Securities cuts China’s GDP growth forecast again to 2.7%. The US investment bank Goldman Sachs cut China’s 2022 full-year GDP growth forecast to 3.0%
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.