⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces supported by aviation & artillery hit enemy manpower & hardware near Ternovaya, Gatishche (Kharkov region) & Radyanskoye (Sumy region).

The enemy lost up to 60 Ukrainian troops, 4 motor vehicles, 1 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system & 1 Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 57th motorised infantry, 144th infantry, 21st mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, four armoured personnel carriers, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 92nd assault, 28th, 93rd mechanised brigades close to Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counterattack launched by assault groups of the AFU 100th Mountain Assault Brigade was repelled near Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 470 Ukrainian troops and 20 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, one 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm Akatsiya SP artillery systems, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artillery system & 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers were destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation, and hit manpower and hardware of AFU 24th and 115th mechanised brigades near Novokalinovo (DPR).

In addition, seven counterattacks of AFU 25th airborne, 68th, 71st jaeger, 59th motorised infantry, 23rd, 24th, 115th mechd brigades were repelled close to Pervomayskoye, Vodyanoye, Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye & Berdychi (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 UKR troops, 6 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles & 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GoFs improved the situation along the front line, and defeated units of the 1st Natl Guard Brigade & the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Charivnoye (Zaporozhye reg) & Urozhaynoye (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles, 1 155-mm Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer & 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 65th mechanised, 121st and 126th territorial defence brigades near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Chkalovo (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, 2 motor vehicles, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 1 Nota & 1 Anklav electronic warfare stations.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the GoFs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed 1 German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile launcher and 1 ammunition depot, as well as engaged AFU manpower & hardware in 129 areas.



▫️AS systs shot down 41 UKR UAVs, 3 French-made HAMMER & U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs, as well as 1 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile during the day.



📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 20,867 unmanned aerial vehicles, 502 air defence missile systems, 15,782 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,866 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,010 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.