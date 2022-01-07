© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anti-fertility vaccines & population control
Follow
2
Share
Report
411 views • January 07, 2022
Sam Bailey, January 4, 2022
Many of the organisations that promote vaccine administration around the world are linked with population control agendas.
We will dive into what was done to innocent people with secret ingredient injections.
To sign up for the official release for the film TERRAIN - please go here 👉 https://terrainthefilm.com/
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. 1968 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100701160950/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/1496d619-017d-4b13-8a64-fce8ed4f785d-1968.pdf
2. Isoimmunization against human chorionic gonadotropin with conjugates of processed 3-subunit of the hormone and tetanus toxoid, 1976: https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/73/1/218.full.pdf
3. Population Council: https://www.popcouncil.org/about/timeline
4. On the Origins of the Population Council, 1977: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.2307/1971690
5. The Politics of Abortion and Birth Control in Historical Perspective, 1996: https://www.psupress.org/books/titles/0-271-01570-5.html
6. 1988 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100902175835/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/80610f05-587b-4c14-8b96-fc50c2950edc-1988.pdf
7. Anti-fertility vaccines, 1989: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0264410X89900431?via%3Dihub
8. HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World, 2017: https://scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838#ref9
9. Australian Government, CSV16 - Biological control of mice - immunocontraception: https://grdc.com.au/research/reports/report?id=158
10.Biological control of vertebrate pests using virally vectored immunocontraception, 2006: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1016/j.jri.2006.04.006
11. Use of a Murine Cytomegalovirus K181-Derived Bacterial Artificial Chromosome as a Vaccine Vector for Immunocontraception, 2004: https://researchrepository.murdoch.edu.au/id/eprint/30902/1/cytomegalovirus.pdf
12. Transmission of two Australian strains of murine cytomegalovirus (MCMV) in enclosure populations of house mice (Mus domesticus), 2005: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1017/s0950268805003717
13. “Terrain” - the film, 2022: https://terrainthefilm.com/
Follow me on Odysee ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on Telegram ▶ https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Many of the organisations that promote vaccine administration around the world are linked with population control agendas.
We will dive into what was done to innocent people with secret ingredient injections.
To sign up for the official release for the film TERRAIN - please go here 👉 https://terrainthefilm.com/
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. 1968 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100701160950/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/1496d619-017d-4b13-8a64-fce8ed4f785d-1968.pdf
2. Isoimmunization against human chorionic gonadotropin with conjugates of processed 3-subunit of the hormone and tetanus toxoid, 1976: https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/73/1/218.full.pdf
3. Population Council: https://www.popcouncil.org/about/timeline
4. On the Origins of the Population Council, 1977: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.2307/1971690
5. The Politics of Abortion and Birth Control in Historical Perspective, 1996: https://www.psupress.org/books/titles/0-271-01570-5.html
6. 1988 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100902175835/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/80610f05-587b-4c14-8b96-fc50c2950edc-1988.pdf
7. Anti-fertility vaccines, 1989: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0264410X89900431?via%3Dihub
8. HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World, 2017: https://scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838#ref9
9. Australian Government, CSV16 - Biological control of mice - immunocontraception: https://grdc.com.au/research/reports/report?id=158
10.Biological control of vertebrate pests using virally vectored immunocontraception, 2006: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1016/j.jri.2006.04.006
11. Use of a Murine Cytomegalovirus K181-Derived Bacterial Artificial Chromosome as a Vaccine Vector for Immunocontraception, 2004: https://researchrepository.murdoch.edu.au/id/eprint/30902/1/cytomegalovirus.pdf
12. Transmission of two Australian strains of murine cytomegalovirus (MCMV) in enclosure populations of house mice (Mus domesticus), 2005: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1017/s0950268805003717
13. “Terrain” - the film, 2022: https://terrainthefilm.com/
Follow me on Odysee ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on Telegram ▶ https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.