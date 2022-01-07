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Anti-fertility vaccines & population control
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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411 views • January 07, 2022
Sam Bailey, January 4, 2022

Many of the organisations that promote vaccine administration around the world are linked with population control agendas.
We will dive into what was done to innocent people with secret ingredient injections.

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Virus Mania Audiobook:

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Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

References:

1. 1968 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100701160950/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/1496d619-017d-4b13-8a64-fce8ed4f785d-1968.pdf
2. Isoimmunization against human chorionic gonadotropin with conjugates of processed 3-subunit of the hormone and tetanus toxoid, 1976: https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/73/1/218.full.pdf
3. Population Council: https://www.popcouncil.org/about/timeline
4. On the Origins of the Population Council, 1977: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.2307/1971690
5. The Politics of Abortion and Birth Control in Historical Perspective, 1996: https://www.psupress.org/books/titles/0-271-01570-5.html
6. 1988 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100902175835/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/80610f05-587b-4c14-8b96-fc50c2950edc-1988.pdf
7. Anti-fertility vaccines, 1989: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0264410X89900431?via%3Dihub
8. HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World, 2017: https://scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838#ref9
9. Australian Government, CSV16 - Biological control of mice - immunocontraception: https://grdc.com.au/research/reports/report?id=158
10.Biological control of vertebrate pests using virally vectored immunocontraception, 2006: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1016/j.jri.2006.04.006
11. Use of a Murine Cytomegalovirus K181-Derived Bacterial Artificial Chromosome as a Vaccine Vector for Immunocontraception, 2004: https://researchrepository.murdoch.edu.au/id/eprint/30902/1/cytomegalovirus.pdf
12. Transmission of two Australian strains of murine cytomegalovirus (MCMV) in enclosure populations of house mice (Mus domesticus), 2005: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1017/s0950268805003717
13. “Terrain” - the film, 2022: https://terrainthefilm.com/

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Keywords
vaccinespopulation controlsam baileyanti-fertility
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