Unconstitutional Awakening ep21

On tonight's episode Morpheus and I are joined by fellow meme'er and freedom lover Terry of Defeat the Media. We discuss the basics of tribalism, the dangers of, the positives of, and the wild side.

Find more Terry on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/defeatthemedia/

Support his effort with merch at:

https://defeatthemediastore.com/?fbclid=IwAR2Uv4gjoSnIrylNpSpCx9Q9Yf72rvgPktqMXvJ1opposyYa-i2NZcLp06E

And make sure you support us with our merch:

https://www.redbubble.com/people/FreedomPirate/explore?asc=u