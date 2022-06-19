Unconstitutional Awakening ep21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On tonight's episode Morpheus and I are joined by fellow meme'er and freedom lover Terry of Defeat the Media. We discuss the basics of tribalism, the dangers of, the positives of, and the wild side.
Find more Terry on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/defeatthemedia/
Support his effort with merch at:
https://defeatthemediastore.com/?fbclid=IwAR2Uv4gjoSnIrylNpSpCx9Q9Yf72rvgPktqMXvJ1opposyYa-i2NZcLp06E
And make sure you support us with our merch:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/FreedomPirate/explore?asc=u