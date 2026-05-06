❗️NOW: Iranian drone attack on Iranian Kurdish Opposition Party in Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan).

Double Tap...

❗️IRGC attacks Erbil again.

❗️ Heavy explosion sound heard in Harir, Erbil Governorate.

❗️The Iranian Kurdish opposition group in the eastern Erbil Governorate has been struck.

❗️A violent explosion was heard in Shaqlawa, Erbil Governorate.

❗️BREAKING: Unconfirmed reports indicate that the U.S. consulate in Erbil has been targeted by drones.

❗️CONFIRMED: A local source confirmed to us that the building was targeted but intercepted, resulting in no impact.

❗️ EXCLUSIVE TO INTEL SLAVA: 3x heavy explosion sounds were heard near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil again.

❗️CORRECTION - INTEL: The U.S. Consulate was not the target; it was a Kurdish Military Depot that was targeted very close to the U.S. Consulate, most probably containing weapons delivered by the U.S. and Israel to Kurdish Opposition Parties in Erbil.

❗️Explosion sound heard in Soran, Erbil Governorate.

@Intel Slava