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Ex-Marine Colonel warns of foreign risks under Biden
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630 views • January 23, 2021
Lt. Col. Oliver North, a retired member of the USMC, chats with a fellow former active Marine Greg Kelly about the foreign military risks under the Biden administration, plus possible calls to block Trump administration book deals. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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