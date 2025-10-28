© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Longest World Series Game Ever | Epic 18-Inning MLB Marathon
Discover the details of the longest World Series game in history—an intense 18-inning battle lasting over 7 hours, highlighted by Max Muncy's walk-off home run in a legendary Dodgers vs Red Sox showdown.
