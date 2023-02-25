Enter the Dragon in the NATO vs Russia war. This past week the Dragon has flown into Germany, Ukraine and Russia. China is united with Russia to promote stability in the world. Will NATO back down or will they do like Hitler did in the last months of the war, leading more of his own people to death? Many Americans think they are safe but if NATO even attempts to use nuclear weapons, America is toast.
