Warsaw Ep72 (John Hogue: Geopolitical Turmoil) by Dr. Paul Cottrell

Put “Hogue Reading” in Subject line. He’ll send you times, prices, and information. Or, Check out the HogueReadings page on his website: http://www.hogueprophecy.com/reading





Also on X:

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GAIN FULL ACCESS NOW TO 12 MONTHS OF THE HOGUEPROPHECY REPORT Donate $60 or a little more to:





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This bi-monthly report as a PDF file is attached to the email address you used for e-purchase at PayPal. Put “12-months” in the PayPal Memo line. Snail mailers can send a $60 US check payable to “John Hogue” to: John Hogue, P.O. Box 666, Langley, WA 98260.





Additional link to John Hogue's Website

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Dr. Paul Cottrell

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* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.





** Dr. Paul Cottrell has been awarded a Ph.D. specializing in finance, MBA in finance, ALM in the field of biology and has completed 2-years of medical school.





*** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.