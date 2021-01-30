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[#1 OEV] Dentist chair / 2 Horsemen / Angel & Shofar / Bug Eating Dude
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12 views • January 30, 2021
In this video i'm sharing open-eyed #visions that I had.
- The First one, is about seeing the 2 first horsemen of the #apocalypse.
I was seeing a forest in the background. The #WhiteHhorse with a death figure riding it, was galloping in front of the forest. Towards the left.. (west?), it was going fast.. then it moved out of the way, and the red horse, death riding it (as you've probably seen in pictures), galloping just as fast towards the left (/west?).
- This one I had after my #rapture #dream. I was seated in a sort of dentist chair.. It seemed to be in a school, i felt like, not in a normal medical facility at least. And I felt like tired / sedated maybe. I was fighting this video. I was liking it. Calling out to #Yah to get me outta there.. I guess I sorta recognized it was a vision so yeah.. And I heard " it is going to begin ". It was before the vendetta that's going on.. and the V to counter it.
- This one I had around the 23rd, and it was very fast. I believe I had a glimpse of a little #angel, almost proudly, you know, blowing the #trumpet.
- The last one.. The most disturbing one, was around #Xmas.
The vision showed pretty much a sort of #bug+coacroch/#hornet just beeheading a guy and plunging it's mandibles where the neck used to be. Pretty graphic.
0:00 - Introduction
0:45 - Vison - Dentist chair dream
2:25 - OEV - White horse + Red horse / Forest
3:35 - OEV - Angel with trumpet
4:05 - OEV Big/Locust/Hornet (idk) beeheading/eating a guy
Rapture dream : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMGuvZB6FE0
Let me know in the comments below if you had any visions like mine!
--------------------------
Youtube : http://bit.ly/34Hayw6
Odysee : https://bit.ly/38VrTmf
--------------------------
Here's a few verses that helped me. Maybe they'll resonate with you & help you:
Jeremiah 29:13 KJV
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
-----
Matthew 4:17 KJV
17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
-----
Jeremiah 33:3 KJV
3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.
-----
Matthew 17:20 KJV
20 [...] If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.
-----
John 13:34 KJV
34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
-----
John 20:29 KJV
29 Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
-----
Some others you can look up:
Deu 28 | Deu 7:6 | Isa 11:11 | 2 Th 2:13 | 1 Jn 4:4
______________
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- The First one, is about seeing the 2 first horsemen of the #apocalypse.
I was seeing a forest in the background. The #WhiteHhorse with a death figure riding it, was galloping in front of the forest. Towards the left.. (west?), it was going fast.. then it moved out of the way, and the red horse, death riding it (as you've probably seen in pictures), galloping just as fast towards the left (/west?).
- This one I had after my #rapture #dream. I was seated in a sort of dentist chair.. It seemed to be in a school, i felt like, not in a normal medical facility at least. And I felt like tired / sedated maybe. I was fighting this video. I was liking it. Calling out to #Yah to get me outta there.. I guess I sorta recognized it was a vision so yeah.. And I heard " it is going to begin ". It was before the vendetta that's going on.. and the V to counter it.
- This one I had around the 23rd, and it was very fast. I believe I had a glimpse of a little #angel, almost proudly, you know, blowing the #trumpet.
- The last one.. The most disturbing one, was around #Xmas.
The vision showed pretty much a sort of #bug+coacroch/#hornet just beeheading a guy and plunging it's mandibles where the neck used to be. Pretty graphic.
0:00 - Introduction
0:45 - Vison - Dentist chair dream
2:25 - OEV - White horse + Red horse / Forest
3:35 - OEV - Angel with trumpet
4:05 - OEV Big/Locust/Hornet (idk) beeheading/eating a guy
Rapture dream : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMGuvZB6FE0
Let me know in the comments below if you had any visions like mine!
--------------------------
Youtube : http://bit.ly/34Hayw6
Odysee : https://bit.ly/38VrTmf
--------------------------
Here's a few verses that helped me. Maybe they'll resonate with you & help you:
Jeremiah 29:13 KJV
13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
-----
Matthew 4:17 KJV
17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
-----
Jeremiah 33:3 KJV
3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.
-----
Matthew 17:20 KJV
20 [...] If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.
-----
John 13:34 KJV
34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
-----
John 20:29 KJV
29 Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
-----
Some others you can look up:
Deu 28 | Deu 7:6 | Isa 11:11 | 2 Th 2:13 | 1 Jn 4:4
______________
For donations:
#BTC: bc1q4zcszd9h6zzwhq7d5mg3xqsgztgcms7rhl3zmg
#ETH : 0xcaaf9059c19f4e976531d8b7724699117d79cb78
#XMR: 83Qv9K2xUTDfEW8oWDyUkRYKmbyxqvimfPLBeePWKv31hhyhK11Nyup2SH9pyuukzxHVDxqwBWBfe8yHtN6SAush1YJn41Y
#LTC: LdEs2paVAFb5YVs7dq1bUocbAmjZoYNjpS
#ARRR: zs1faw3uvcjsksvlqdz8g636vsuqdk9t9czmsd9f2urjyjjkg7kjzpjmxezw422v60zqkxwkm2xn5k
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