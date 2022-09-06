Karen Kingston - COVID-19 Injections Hack Your Brain – Human Enslavement Through A.I.

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This is the most shocking and horrifying news yet. We know about Graphene Oxide in the blood of the vaccinated. We know about the strange self assembling things, we know they are using the tests to put Graphene Oxide and other nasties into the blood stream, we know 5G signals affect all these things in your blood. Now put them all together to understand what horrors the future holds. - .
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Source: Maria Zeee