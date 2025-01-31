What is wrong with this engine/World?

The credit-value of your birth Certificate-bond is being used on the World Markets by the Elite who own the Corporatocracy who also own those who pledge to IT & allegiance[debt] to the commercial/maritime/War Flag.

We must each get the control over that Bond for our own use, by Officially Recording a separating from THE BEAST; rather than allow the Elite Cabal/World Economic Forum continue to enslave us=all people on the Planet.

The 1st generation models function as a smoke-ring, which is more efficient & controllable than a helicopter:

UFOs/ISOs are not patented, never have been; therefore they can't be licensed-taxed by the Elite owners of the Corporatocracy/greater GRID/DeepState/WEF. This is why THEY don't want you to have access to ships in the sky or Earth-based engineered continuous producing energy systems. These Elite can't control atmosphere ships/ISOs & Earth energy, so THEY don't allow you to own any & are at war on those who do promote advances & freedom=responsibility!

Update: D.C. Army Langley PAT helicopter was set on a long bee-line for the "commercial" jet: https://www.voterig.com/.ue1.html + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srmUjRwua0w





https://annavonreitz.com/lordpetermandelson.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/finalstanddown.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/whatisgoingon.pdf





Another view from a different angle: Economy journalist Bix Weir [ roadtoroota.com ] talks about what must be done to confront the major issues. "The Entire Economic Structure Is About To Change, Say Goodbye To The CB." Has he heard of Anna Von Reitz, Fiduciary & the asset-backed Global Family Group of Trade Banks which is the only mathematical working option available for removing the privately owned 'rentable'/usury/enslaving Federal Reserve Notes/IOUs/debt-Bonds? Recorded on X22 Report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/G9dm5riHs8pI

And another well written view: https://stateofthenation.info/?p=13536

I Am stating: At this point, those who are still "in the corrupt prison box/planet=Con Game" are incapable of determining the course of action to free themselves from said. - https://annavonreitz.com/playbackofthepushback.pdf





The people must control the issuance of currency & the bonds created on your Birth Certificate as credit for you to use, rather than the Elite: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1884896035828351196





Added February 1st:

Here is a short (4 min.) video clearly making a point of fact regarding L.A. fires!:

https://rumble.com/v6dpg47-forensic-arborist-says-nearly-all-ca-wildfires-have-been-caused-by-dews.html





When an illegal border crosser is documented as an immigrant, they have a bond created on them so the Elite can trade that bond on the Markets just as your BirthCertificate bond is profited for THEM on "Wall Street" by the western Central Banksters. As I've said before, the Banksters don't give a hoot whether immigrants vote for democrats or not. THEY just want THEIR balance sheet to show a profit on an increasing number of Bond-slaves (i.e., ALL State Trusts>DUNS number=AZ State University). Otherwise, THEY are indebted as a parasite (inflationary) regarding Universal Law that of Karma.

Only this 'Full Disclosure' would negate that parasitic-class Karma, as such means the public would be OFFICIALLY NOTICED that the 14th Amendment is a voluntary enslavement, as is the 16th Amendment also a voluntary enslavement [tax] for those who have pledged 14th Amendment US Citizenship under a War Flag!





https://annavonreitz.com/prosperitycenters.pdf

