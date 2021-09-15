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Trump es invitado al Club de la Pelea, y la gente enloquece y grita 'Queremos a Trump, queremos a Trump' - Subtítulos en Español
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20 views • September 15, 2021
15/09/2021. Emocionante video desde el Club de la Pelea (Fight Club) donde el pasado sábado 11 de septiembre el presidente Trump fue el invitado de honor. Justo después del emocionante himno nacional, la gente empezó a cantar en masa 'Queremos a Trump, queremos a Trump', enloqueciendo de bulla, en una contundente señal de apoyo y aprecio al verdadero y legítimo presidente de los Estados Unidos. Para no perderselo.
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