Create New Account
October 4, 2023 Mark Steele - 5G Weapons Expert Elaborates on Oct 4 FEMA EBS, Smart City Kill Weapons, the CV19 Injections, LED Street Lights, Mind Control and Mass Depopulation
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
165 Subscribers
302 views
Published a day ago

5G weapons expert Mark Steele joins Maria Zeee to weigh in on the October 4 FEMA EBS, whether people can expect a "zombie apocalypse" or this is just a test run, what the test run is REALLY about and gives us further insight into the smart city weapons systems being rolled out worldwide, weaponising the Wireless Body Area Network interaction with human antennae.

Mark Steele Save Us Now Movement Website   https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/




Keywords
5gfemasmart citiesmark steele5g weapons systemsmart cityled street lightskillgridmass depopulationmaria zeeecv19 injectionssmart city kill weaponsoctober 4 2023 testquantum tunneling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket