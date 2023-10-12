October 4, 2023 Mark Steele - 5G Weapons Expert Elaborates on Oct 4 FEMA EBS, Smart City Kill Weapons, the CV19 Injections, LED Street Lights, Mind Control and Mass Depopulation

5G weapons expert Mark Steele joins Maria Zeee to weigh in on the October 4 FEMA EBS, whether people can expect a "zombie apocalypse" or this is just a test run, what the test run is REALLY about and gives us further insight into the smart city weapons systems being rolled out worldwide, weaponising the Wireless Body Area Network interaction with human antennae.
Mark Steele Save Us Now Movement Website https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
