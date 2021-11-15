© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Parental Relationships Of The Righteous And The Wicked - Proverbs 15:20 (NIV)
20 A wise son brings joy to his father,
but a foolish man despises his mother.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Righteous men are a blessing to their fathers.
Wicked men hate their mothers.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3pr6cxhv
#wise_son #joy #father #foolish_man #despises #mother