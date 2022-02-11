© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Obama Administration & The Nullification of The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948
Follow
3
Share
Report
204 views • February 11, 2022
The Obama Administration & The Nullification of The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948
In total harmony with the United Nations, the Obama administration nullified the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948. The Smith- Mundt Act mandates the media to report honestly but Obama first creates the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 allowing the media to create the narrative and much biased “fake” news officially. Then later, nullifies the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 which prohibits the government from creating any domestic propaganda. A bill with the purpose of institutionalizing America’s communication and cultural programming was proposed to the Congress. The bill met the resistance but became public law on 01/02/2013. Since this date, using propaganda against the American people is officially authorized. That’s why CNN and other media propaganda-operatives laugh at you when you put the fake scenes in their faces. They literally say: It’s legal! Get over it!
https://ellacruz.org/2020/03/02/the-obama-administration-the-nullification-of-the-smith-mundt-act-of-1948/
In total harmony with the United Nations, the Obama administration nullified the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948. The Smith- Mundt Act mandates the media to report honestly but Obama first creates the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 allowing the media to create the narrative and much biased “fake” news officially. Then later, nullifies the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 which prohibits the government from creating any domestic propaganda. A bill with the purpose of institutionalizing America’s communication and cultural programming was proposed to the Congress. The bill met the resistance but became public law on 01/02/2013. Since this date, using propaganda against the American people is officially authorized. That’s why CNN and other media propaganda-operatives laugh at you when you put the fake scenes in their faces. They literally say: It’s legal! Get over it!
https://ellacruz.org/2020/03/02/the-obama-administration-the-nullification-of-the-smith-mundt-act-of-1948/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.