The Obama Administration & The Nullification of The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948

The Obama Administration & The Nullification of The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948In total harmony with the United Nations, the Obama administration nullified the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948. The Smith- Mundt Act mandates the media to report honestly but Obama first creates the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 allowing the media to create the narrative and much biased “fake” news officially. Then later, nullifies the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 which prohibits the government from creating any domestic propaganda. A bill with the purpose of institutionalizing America’s communication and cultural programming was proposed to the Congress. The bill met the resistance but became public law on 01/02/2013. Since this date, using propaganda against the American people is officially authorized. That’s why CNN and other media propaganda-operatives laugh at you when you put the fake scenes in their faces. They literally say: It’s legal! Get over it!