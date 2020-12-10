© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hard Fork, Part Five
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • December 10, 2020
https://youtu.be/ePIKFndtQV0 WOW Corrupt Politicians Hiding Truth re ELECTION, I Expose THEM & Show U Receipts| UPDATES on Battle. L4F. Shows Sen. Parent’s complete switch from objecting strenuously to purchase of the Dominion machines to defending the false vote tallies. Very strange.
https://youtu.be/zXbgJx8TuPE Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.7.20 (Note: he may be incorrect about the flight to/from the Azores near the end of the video.)
https://www.brighteon.com/db06a5e9-a944-4a81-ba41-d3512b0769ea Situation Update, Dec. 7th - DNI John Ratcliffe holds the future of the republic in his hands. Mike Adams.
https://youtu.be/PnNQuDId1Q0 WHOA! VIDEO OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSPORT OF BALLOTS! CHINESE PRINT SHOP? [TRUMP/GIULIANI/SIDNEY POWELL]. BCP.
https://youtu.be/YfIKJvf0q6U TRUMP: BIG THINGS IN THE COMING DAYS! SWING STATE VOTE BREAKDOWN. THEY WERE ALL DEM OPERATIVES IN GA. BCP.
https://youtu.be/yE7x4K5S1Ik Trump Team Begins a Forensic Exam in Michigan; Supreme Court Path Opens in PA | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/WQ1-bh8UOHM Supreme Court: Texas Sues 4 States Over Election; Forensic Exam of Arizona Machines | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/T-fAjMHMQbE "Big things happening," Trump says; CCP member exposes fake US ballot printing in South China | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/sYifrWIG2qM Trump: Save America, Fight to the end; Witness testimony messed with by Democratic congresswoman | Front Page
https://youtu.be/qGMu3SWkBeI Millions of Fake Ballots In US Election: Whistleblower; Trump Officially Declares: Drain The Swamp | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/mpu1wFhDiTs Unexpected! Texas Suing 4 Battleground States; Ted Cruz Willing To Lead The SCOTUS Lawsuit For Trump | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/AV5v-AzSOAg Texas Just NUKED Democrats From Orbit With SCOTUS Lawsuit Calling Election UNCONSTITUTIONAL. TP
https://youtu.be/XFEg1dsXM-w Democrats INFILTRATED By Chinese Spies, Video Shows Chinese Professor BRAGGING Biden Is Compromised. TP
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-08-situation-update-dec-8th-all-ballots-after-nov-3rd-are-null-and-void.html Has link to Mike’s Situation Update for 12/8/20.
https://www.thepostemail.com/2020/11/18/elections-undecided-by-midnight-are-void-9-0-decision/ This is the article referenced by Mike Adams in his Situation Update above.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/7/20 Ep. 2347a - BREXIT Players Exposed, [CB] Control The Markets, Who Controls The Fed? Ep. 2347b - The Case Has Been Made, Big Things About To Happen, The Tide Is Turning. 12/8/20 Ep 2348a - The [CB] Of [CB]s Just Kicked Off The Great Reset. Ep 2348b - Countermeasures Initiated, The Constitution Will Destroy The [DS]
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
Note: at this time all the links to YouTube videos are still active. This may change. It is also possible that my videos on YouTube may be removed. If so, I will post as many of them here as possible over time.
https://youtu.be/zXbgJx8TuPE Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.7.20 (Note: he may be incorrect about the flight to/from the Azores near the end of the video.)
https://www.brighteon.com/db06a5e9-a944-4a81-ba41-d3512b0769ea Situation Update, Dec. 7th - DNI John Ratcliffe holds the future of the republic in his hands. Mike Adams.
https://youtu.be/PnNQuDId1Q0 WHOA! VIDEO OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSPORT OF BALLOTS! CHINESE PRINT SHOP? [TRUMP/GIULIANI/SIDNEY POWELL]. BCP.
https://youtu.be/YfIKJvf0q6U TRUMP: BIG THINGS IN THE COMING DAYS! SWING STATE VOTE BREAKDOWN. THEY WERE ALL DEM OPERATIVES IN GA. BCP.
https://youtu.be/yE7x4K5S1Ik Trump Team Begins a Forensic Exam in Michigan; Supreme Court Path Opens in PA | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/WQ1-bh8UOHM Supreme Court: Texas Sues 4 States Over Election; Forensic Exam of Arizona Machines | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/T-fAjMHMQbE "Big things happening," Trump says; CCP member exposes fake US ballot printing in South China | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/sYifrWIG2qM Trump: Save America, Fight to the end; Witness testimony messed with by Democratic congresswoman | Front Page
https://youtu.be/qGMu3SWkBeI Millions of Fake Ballots In US Election: Whistleblower; Trump Officially Declares: Drain The Swamp | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/mpu1wFhDiTs Unexpected! Texas Suing 4 Battleground States; Ted Cruz Willing To Lead The SCOTUS Lawsuit For Trump | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/AV5v-AzSOAg Texas Just NUKED Democrats From Orbit With SCOTUS Lawsuit Calling Election UNCONSTITUTIONAL. TP
https://youtu.be/XFEg1dsXM-w Democrats INFILTRATED By Chinese Spies, Video Shows Chinese Professor BRAGGING Biden Is Compromised. TP
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-08-situation-update-dec-8th-all-ballots-after-nov-3rd-are-null-and-void.html Has link to Mike’s Situation Update for 12/8/20.
https://www.thepostemail.com/2020/11/18/elections-undecided-by-midnight-are-void-9-0-decision/ This is the article referenced by Mike Adams in his Situation Update above.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/7/20 Ep. 2347a - BREXIT Players Exposed, [CB] Control The Markets, Who Controls The Fed? Ep. 2347b - The Case Has Been Made, Big Things About To Happen, The Tide Is Turning. 12/8/20 Ep 2348a - The [CB] Of [CB]s Just Kicked Off The Great Reset. Ep 2348b - Countermeasures Initiated, The Constitution Will Destroy The [DS]
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
Note: at this time all the links to YouTube videos are still active. This may change. It is also possible that my videos on YouTube may be removed. If so, I will post as many of them here as possible over time.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.