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Christine Massey: SARS-COV-2 Not Proved to Exist, Virology Not a Science, Open Letters
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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106 views • January 31, 2022
Christine Massey: SARS-COV-2 Not Proved to Exist, Virology Not a Science, Open Letters

Detailed, informative, and open conversation with Christine Massey on her project using FOI to make requests of health departments and public officials in Canada, which has been taken up by many other requesters worldwide, to determine whether a purified isolate of SARS-COV-2, the putative virus associated with the supposed pandemic actually exists.
In addition we speak about what isolating a virus means, what a purified isolate means, what virology interprets this to mean, and why virology seems to be pulling the wool over all our eyes, professing a technical complexity so forbidding that no-one is supposed to question their peculiar methods of mixing patient-sputum with monkey kidney cells and bovine serum and fetal human cells, then extracting proteins from this mix and naming it a virus. We also examine the interaction recently of certain journalists and doctors who have jumped publicly into the fray to announce the virus actually does exist--these include Jeremy Hammond, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mercola, and Dr. Robert Malone.
Christine takes us through her website and encourages us to use her documents to inform others and to take to local police and local governments: if no virus exists--and none seems to--then governments and vaccine makers are committing grave crimes against humanity as lockdowns, masks, tests destroy lives and as the vaccine deaths mount.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Christine Massey's website:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/

Ramola D: Much information from Christine on aftermath of this interview and myself re. the mega cyberhacking of this video here: https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/01/21/cyberhacking-to-prevent-release-of-interview-on-no-virus-isolate-with-christine-massey-as-virology-wars-heat-up-peterborough-ontario-medical-health-officer-lies-to-police-after-being-served-with-no/

Latest news from Christine on the bogus charges against her: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/peterborough-medical-officer-served-notice-lies-to-police-re-fake-assault-attempt-police-arrest-innocent/

Thanks to both of you! A really brilliant presentation!

source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLxaibKhNWFc/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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