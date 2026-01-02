On December 30, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced a reform of the territorial defense brigades. The reform includes reducing the number of territorial defense battalions within each brigade, creating a significantly strengthened unmanned component consisting of two unmanned systems battalions.

Syrsky stated that the restructuring aims to enhance the capabilities of the territorial defense units. He acknowledged that using territorial defense formations for offensive operations is inappropriate and stressed that the reform aims to strengthen their defensive role.

Meanwhile, despite the New Year holidays, fighting remained intense on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict.

As of January 1, Russian forces were advancing east and west of Volchansk. There is fierce fighting in the forest to the west of the city. The Ukrainian army still controls Grafskoye and Volchanskie Khutory. Clashes continue.

According to reports from January 2, Ukrainian troops’ attempt to advance on the northern section of the front near Kupyansk was thwarted. In the village of Kolodeznoe, Russian intelligence discovered a group of attackers preparing to assault Dvurechanskoye.

The settlement was hit by a combined strike of multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. Aviation was also actively involved, carrying out bombing raids.

There are reports of the Russian army advancing on the front line in the Liman area. Advanced assault units have entered the Sosnovoye railway station.

After capturing Gulyaipole, the Russian army is trying to maintain the pace of the offensive. Despite the bad weather conditions and heavy snowfall, the fighting continues. On January 1, the advance of frontline groups towards Zaliznychne, west of the city, was noted.

On New Year’s Eve, three Ukrainian drones hit a café and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Kherson Oblast. One of the drones was equipped with an incendiary charge. 24 civilians are confirmed dead and 50 more are wounded. Six of the victims were minors, aged six to seventeen.

Last December, the Russian army occupied at least 542 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. By the end of 2025, the Russian army had seized control of more than 6,250 square kilometers of territory.

Over the past year, the Ukrainian army has not taken control of a single major settlement. This demonstrates the continued initiative and offensive potential of Russian troops.

