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Marta Wiley
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11 views • February 28, 2020
Marta Wiley~ Environmental Terrorist~ Whales
MARTA WILEY is an “Internationally Renowned Artist” - Painter, Singer, Entrepreneur, Filmmaker, Speaker, Inventor and Author. She holds a record for being one of the most prolific Artists in the 21st Century. Taught to paint at the age of 2 by her Grandmother, painting over 10,000 paintings, top poster sales grossing millions, writing over 2,000 songs charting Top 20 USA Music Charts “Beggar”, “Signal” & “Certainly”. Marta has written several #1 Amazon Best Selling Novels “The Million Dollar Egg”, “The Water Daughter”, “The Shield & The Eight Immortals”. Extremely talented star and CEO of “Marta G. Wiley Studios”, she is a Trendsetter and is bringing inspiration to millions of people around the globe. Marta has been in 300 galleries worldwide. With “Celebrity Artist" status, Marta is known as a revolutionary champion toward “Education of The Arts” working with children. Marta reads one book a day and adheres to Da Vinci's Self-Educo Method. Marta has been seen on FOX NEWS, CBS, CNN, Oprah OWN Network, hundreds of publications, movies and international magazines. Currently she is earning her degree in Psychology & Entertainment Law at Harvard Extension EdX.
MARTA WILEY is an “Internationally Renowned Artist” - Painter, Singer, Entrepreneur, Filmmaker, Speaker, Inventor and Author. She holds a record for being one of the most prolific Artists in the 21st Century. Taught to paint at the age of 2 by her Grandmother, painting over 10,000 paintings, top poster sales grossing millions, writing over 2,000 songs charting Top 20 USA Music Charts “Beggar”, “Signal” & “Certainly”. Marta has written several #1 Amazon Best Selling Novels “The Million Dollar Egg”, “The Water Daughter”, “The Shield & The Eight Immortals”. Extremely talented star and CEO of “Marta G. Wiley Studios”, she is a Trendsetter and is bringing inspiration to millions of people around the globe. Marta has been in 300 galleries worldwide. With “Celebrity Artist" status, Marta is known as a revolutionary champion toward “Education of The Arts” working with children. Marta reads one book a day and adheres to Da Vinci's Self-Educo Method. Marta has been seen on FOX NEWS, CBS, CNN, Oprah OWN Network, hundreds of publications, movies and international magazines. Currently she is earning her degree in Psychology & Entertainment Law at Harvard Extension EdX.
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