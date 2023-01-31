Create New Account
NYC Health Officials ADMIT the Shots Increase Likelihood of Catching COVID, but Recommend Them Anyway!
(Jan 30, 2023) AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Jabbed and the New Covid Variant’ (Ep. 2182- 1.30.2023). The Real Story of Good Health ~ in 120 Seconds or Less.


Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/omicron-subvariant-xbb-1-5-could-be-more-likely-to-infect-vaccinated-nyc-health-officials_4987719.html?

https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/11jan2023_xbb15_rapid_risk_assessment.pdf


America's Frontline Doctors on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v27qc82-daily-dose-jabbed-and-the-new-covid-variant-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

America's Frontline Doctors: https://aflds.org/

