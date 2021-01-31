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Biden Helps With Shutting Down Food Supply + Creating Famine
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120 views • January 31, 2021
Mindless Biden signs onto the engineered famine plan created by the UN, Gates, Klaus, Soros, World Economic Forum, and the NWO. "Global Reset" and depopulation operations are closer that ever. Ice Age Farmer details what is going on.
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