The Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border regions has been ongoing for a week now. After the main assault in the Kursk region was stopped, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted new attacks in different directions.

On the morning of August 12, the Ukrainian military attempted attacks across the border in the Belgorod region. The target was the border crossing in Kolotilovka. Ukrainian forces armed with NATO vehicles staged a so-called fire carousel, opening with constant fire with several pieces of heavy equipment, while small assault groups were trying to advance on Russian territory. Russian border guards took on the fight and the Russian Aerospace Forces are pounding the Ukrainian grouping along the entire border. Russian authorities launched an evacuation of the remaining civilians from the border area.

The Ukrainian military does not lose hope in its attempts to extend the Russian border defense and ignite fighting at as many points as possible.

Kolotilovka was the only acting border crossing between Russia and Ukraine, where the exchanges of prisoners of war and bodies of dead servicemen were launched. The control of this point is strategically important for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After the Ukrainian offensive was stopped in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian grouping on Russian territory was threatened by a partial encirclement and the cutting off of their supply roads and connections with Ukraine. Ukrainian forces failed to advance along the main rout. They were stopped in the town of Sudzha where heavy battles continue in the area. Thus, the Ukrainian military command decided to attempt new attacks to the south, where they will try to advance along the road through Kolotilovka. The control of the roads will allow the Ukrainian military to reinforce their positions and hold a large foothold on Russian territory for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is accumulating large reserves near the Russian border, heavily shelling Russian territory, including the residential areas, destroying civilian infrastructure. They also attempt ground operations aimed at reconnaissance of Russian defenses and taking photos in Russian settlements.

On August 12, another Ukrainian sabotage group was reportedly spotted in the village of Giryi located south of Sudzha in the Kursk region. The local residents filmed a small Ukrainian military column passing on the streets. The Ukrainian group was likely conducting a reconnaissance operation in the area. Ukrainian propaganda claimed another fake victory spreading lies about the alleged assault of the town of Belaya in this direction. Ukrainian lies were hastily denied by reports from the settlement which is under full Russian control.

Another Ukrainian attack was repelled near the village of Bezymeno in the Belgorod region.

Meanwhile, Russian counterattacks bring results on the main battlefield in the Kursk region. Russian forces took control of Martynovka and are completing the mop up operation in Snagost.

Mirrored - South Front





