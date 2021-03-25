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9th Circuit Rules Americans Have No Right to Carry Guns, Either Open or Concealed
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371 views • March 25, 2021
9th Circuit Rules Americans Have No Right to Carry Guns, Either Open or Concealed
Alex Jones breaks the news that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down the right to carry in any capacity in public. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605bc6b7164b285e1e726b75
Alex Jones breaks the news that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down the right to carry in any capacity in public. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605bc6b7164b285e1e726b75
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