Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 27 - September 16, 2022

Alex hosted his 27th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on September 16, 2022. The webinar was just over two hours and 11 minutes in length. This webinar included a short 5-minute monologue. Alex answered questions throughout. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and eleven minutes, Alex answered 23 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* Do you know about a September 24 event? The date everyone will never forget.

* Is it true that Tesla towers are being erected in the U.K. and Texas?

* Will we would be getting assistance concerning multidimensional attacks?

* If Admiralty Law is gone with the Queen, when will we see evidence of this?

* Do you know anything about the high-pitched sound people hear that is not tinnitus?

* What are the connections between the British royalty and the Draconians, Reptilians, etc.?

* What do you make of the Schumann resonance not being online for several days?

* Do you see Trump jailed?

* Can humans heal others with only their hands and minds?

* Do the Andromedans see the Earth, planets and the solar system differently from humans?

* What will it take for us to stop human trafficking worldwide once and for all?

* Would the quantum financial system survive an EMP?

* What do you think of the "language of light," which bypasses the brain's traditional language centers using light, sound, and sacred geometry?

* Will we see teleportation/jump rooms soon?

* When do you think Tartaria existed and who were the inhabitants and the rulers there?

* The government can't help if the financial system collapses. What happens to government-check recipients?

* And Many More!

