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The 100 Year Plan To Disarm the American People
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190 views • April 13, 2021
The unlawful destruction of our second amendment from FDR to Joe Biden
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075a9b66db3661f1523cece
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075a9b66db3661f1523cece
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