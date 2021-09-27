BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

021 The Great Reset, Donald Trump Prophecy, Kanye West -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
31 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 21 we discuss the Great Reset initiative of the World Economic Forum, a Donald Trump Prophecy of 1983, as well as the calls made by Catholics that Trump must convert to Catholicism and Kanye West entering the presidential race. We apply the Biblical filters to see how this links with the King of the North vs King of the South battle and their thesis vs antithesis agenda to get to a synthesis.

Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/

Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica

Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...

Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

(1/2) June 2020 - The Grand Deception: A Plan for Global Unity?
https://youtu.be/X_1w345kMFM

(2/2) July 2020 - The Grand Deception: A Plan for Global Unity?
https://youtu.be/LXMDGUe5SVM

World Economic forum YouTube Site – The Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfVdM...

Lifesitenews YouTube Channel – Trump 1983 Prophecy
https://youtu.be/YBsiXN9mLS4

Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump Tulsa Rally
https://youtu.be/E_wKLOq-30M

CBN News YouTube Channel – Trump Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEZuX...

Church Militant YouTube Channel– Convert, Mr. President
https://youtu.be/RGkb2TORGa4

TheRemnantVideo YouTube Channel – Trump to UN
https://youtu.be/BDOFFV0LpLI

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/202...

https://www.theguardian.com/environme...

https://www.theguardian.com/environme...

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/...

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/pr...

https://taylormarshall.com/vigano

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07...

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/kan...

https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/b...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Coco Somers
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy