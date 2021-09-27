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021 The Great Reset, Donald Trump Prophecy, Kanye West -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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10 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 21 we discuss the Great Reset initiative of the World Economic Forum, a Donald Trump Prophecy of 1983, as well as the calls made by Catholics that Trump must convert to Catholicism and Kanye West entering the presidential race. We apply the Biblical filters to see how this links with the King of the North vs King of the South battle and their thesis vs antithesis agenda to get to a synthesis.
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
(1/2) June 2020 - The Grand Deception: A Plan for Global Unity?
https://youtu.be/X_1w345kMFM
(2/2) July 2020 - The Grand Deception: A Plan for Global Unity?
https://youtu.be/LXMDGUe5SVM
World Economic forum YouTube Site – The Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfVdM...
Lifesitenews YouTube Channel – Trump 1983 Prophecy
https://youtu.be/YBsiXN9mLS4
Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump Tulsa Rally
https://youtu.be/E_wKLOq-30M
CBN News YouTube Channel – Trump Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEZuX...
Church Militant YouTube Channel– Convert, Mr. President
https://youtu.be/RGkb2TORGa4
TheRemnantVideo YouTube Channel – Trump to UN
https://youtu.be/BDOFFV0LpLI
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/202...
https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/pr...
https://taylormarshall.com/vigano
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/kan...
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/b...
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
(1/2) June 2020 - The Grand Deception: A Plan for Global Unity?
https://youtu.be/X_1w345kMFM
(2/2) July 2020 - The Grand Deception: A Plan for Global Unity?
https://youtu.be/LXMDGUe5SVM
World Economic forum YouTube Site – The Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfVdM...
Lifesitenews YouTube Channel – Trump 1983 Prophecy
https://youtu.be/YBsiXN9mLS4
Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump Tulsa Rally
https://youtu.be/E_wKLOq-30M
CBN News YouTube Channel – Trump Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEZuX...
Church Militant YouTube Channel– Convert, Mr. President
https://youtu.be/RGkb2TORGa4
TheRemnantVideo YouTube Channel – Trump to UN
https://youtu.be/BDOFFV0LpLI
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0...
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/202...
https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/pr...
https://taylormarshall.com/vigano
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/kan...
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/b...
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