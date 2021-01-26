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Prof. Scoglio's interview on Byoblu: "there never was a pandemic" (Italian with French subs))
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91 views • January 26, 2021
Prof. Scoglio is a 2018 Nobel candidate. In this interview with Byoblu, a freshly created Italian news outlet yet to go national, Prof. Scoglio reminds us the fact that the virus responsible for the symptoms attributed to covid has NEVER been isolated, therefore there is no test that can be paired to it. Bottom line, regardless of the cycle threshold run, which he states are the main reason for the inflated numbers of positives allegedly found nationwide, the rt-PCR can never be considered an option in the case of the covid pandemic since it needs, as a conditio sine qua non, a copy of the isolated virus to be executed.
For English subs here
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/prof-scoglio-on-byoblu-virus-never-isolated_uUlOK4J78pTCJQu.html
For English subs here
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/prof-scoglio-on-byoblu-virus-never-isolated_uUlOK4J78pTCJQu.html
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