Things To Know About Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy - His Deceptions, His Threats And Ukrainian Youths Kidnapped For War
Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy is a Nazi, plain and simple. He is a liar, a deceiver and perhaps a pedophile or certainly a pervert. He deceived that he was supposedly going to sign a rare earth mineral deal with President Trump but he actually met with democrats shortly before who prompted him to refuse to make the deal but worse than that is that he had already signed a rare earth mineral deal with the UK many days or weeks before which can be discovered on other news sources. And he has made a threat against America when he told President Trump that "you will feel it", meaning Americans will feel it. He is obviously referring to the pains of war. In this video you will also see evidence that the youth in Ukraine are being kidnapped, captured off the streets of Ukraine to be put on the front lines of their war which basically means a death sentence for them as they will surely be killed like so many before them. The Ukrainian citizens are being destroyed and killed by this evil practice of forcing them into the front lines of the war with Russia. And as the Ukrainian population becomes less, the Nazi's are forcing older Ukrainians into the war and they also are being killed.

This is how Nazi's are and they are evil as they have always been throughout their history. Nazi's and communists are essentially two sides of the same coin and they have infiltrated themselves into America ever since World War 2 and have increased their numbers over the many decades that they have been in America. They are in every part and section of America, mainly in positions of power and influence such as in political power, heads of corporations and big business, medical and health industries, government agencies, NGO's and bureaucracies, in law enforcement and legal agencies such as attorneys and prosecutors and especially judges, they most certainly are in the news and informational medias to control what is seen and heard by Americans, they're in the research and science fields too. And they are also in our U.S. military. At this time in history America is at a great risk because of the long term plans that have been in effect since World War 2 and those plans are simply to destroy America from within.

Link to the video --->  https://bit.ly/zelensky-nazi


