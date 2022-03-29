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US High School Basketball This Macedonian Can Drive In The Fast Lane!
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42 views • March 29, 2022
Good day Warriors
On today's show we give you a look at this skilled guard who is only 13 at the time of this posting and is showing a skill set sure to put points on the board for your program.
Be sure to stick around for the whole video as in part two we join coach Jerry Schrek as he describes an excellent program for reducing and eliminating knee injuries. As always, enjoy!
Part one:
M14-M16, 2021/2022 Season, VOLUME 1
(Macedonia vs Turkey M15, Macedonia vs Bulgaria M14,
KK. Feniks vs KK Vardar M14-16; KK.Feniks vs KK. Kumanovo M16,
KK.Feniks vs KK. Shkupi M14) - https://bit.ly/3tR3xFS -
Part two:
Coach Shreck gives you an insider look and explanation about a training program called Deceleration To Prevent ACL Injuries.
- https://bit.ly/3JTvVgh -
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
On today's show we give you a look at this skilled guard who is only 13 at the time of this posting and is showing a skill set sure to put points on the board for your program.
Be sure to stick around for the whole video as in part two we join coach Jerry Schrek as he describes an excellent program for reducing and eliminating knee injuries. As always, enjoy!
Part one:
M14-M16, 2021/2022 Season, VOLUME 1
(Macedonia vs Turkey M15, Macedonia vs Bulgaria M14,
KK. Feniks vs KK Vardar M14-16; KK.Feniks vs KK. Kumanovo M16,
KK.Feniks vs KK. Shkupi M14) - https://bit.ly/3tR3xFS -
Part two:
Coach Shreck gives you an insider look and explanation about a training program called Deceleration To Prevent ACL Injuries.
- https://bit.ly/3JTvVgh -
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
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